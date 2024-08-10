The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of BWIN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. 490,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,223. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,260.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,650,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $161,269.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,698.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,650,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,467 shares of company stock valued at $5,963,030. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.