The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.21

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.21 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 108.01 ($1.38). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,670,099 shares traded.
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.00 and a beta of 0.62.
The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.
About The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
