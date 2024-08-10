The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $164.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.40.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

