The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,974. The GEO Group has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

