The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $90.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,770,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,276,854. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

