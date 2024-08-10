The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $40.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 3,892,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

