The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.71

Shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.71 and traded as low as $17.57. The InterGroup shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 19,927 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The InterGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $40.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of The InterGroup at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

