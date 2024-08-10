The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 4,810.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 556,266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kroger by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.