The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Raised to $32.00 at Stephens

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

PNTG traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 214,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $910.21 million, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

