The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Toro Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Toro stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 587,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.67. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

