Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.90 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $390.28 million and $13.90 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00035440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,643,129,552 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

