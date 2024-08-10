Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.55

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.55 and traded as high as $28.30. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 12,013 shares traded.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timberland Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,314.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

