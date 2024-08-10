Time Finance (LON:TIME) Trading Down 3.1%

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.61). 218,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 253,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.63).

Time Finance Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,187.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.86.

Get Time Finance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Rimmer purchased 22,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,667.26 ($12,354.33). 15.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Time Finance

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Time Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.