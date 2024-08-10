TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Announces Earnings Results

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. TKO Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TKO traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $117.67. 1,288,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.08. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45.

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

