TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. TKO Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TKO traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $117.67. 1,288,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.08. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Get Our Latest Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Earnings History for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.