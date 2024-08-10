Toncoin Price Tops $6.67 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Toncoin has a market cap of $22.77 billion and $302.15 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $6.67 or 0.00010916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,922.23 or 0.96432226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007498 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00054278 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,303,130 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,262,323.950293 with 2,518,386,323.687691 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.69501228 USD and is up 6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 501 active market(s) with $665,534,439.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

