Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 3,707,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.