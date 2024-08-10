Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

MODG stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 3,707,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,942. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,403,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,222 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,467,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 763,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after buying an additional 563,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

