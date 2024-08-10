Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TT stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.68. 1,090,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,581. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $351.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.