TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells C$467,571.40 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 41,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$467,571.40.

TransAlta Price Performance

TA opened at C$11.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.49. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of C$8.22 and a 1 year high of C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

