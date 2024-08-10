Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Truist Financial

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 1,105,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,534. The company has a market cap of $359.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388,095 shares in the company, valued at $37,561,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John T. Treace acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,561,998.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $684,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,093,095 shares in the company, valued at $27,784,513.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 418,902 shares of company stock worth $2,130,922. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,414,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,681,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $8,725,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 315,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

