Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Up 1.8%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 202.80 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 201.20 ($2.57). 152,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 177,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.60 ($2.53).
The company has a market cap of £293.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,829.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 201.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 198.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26.
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
