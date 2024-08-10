Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Bank of America

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Trex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.38.

TREX stock remained flat at $60.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,435. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

