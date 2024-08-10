Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Trex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.38.

Trex stock remained flat at $60.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,435. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.64. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after buying an additional 1,341,419 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 938,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after buying an additional 670,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,638,000 after acquiring an additional 660,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,475,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

