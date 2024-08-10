Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Lowered to $58.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,164,000 after buying an additional 273,863 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,338,000 after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,176,000 after buying an additional 3,589,249 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

