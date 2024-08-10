Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 354,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $714.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.14%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

