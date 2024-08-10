Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.56. 6,236,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

