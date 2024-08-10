Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.30

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.30 and traded as high as C$33.23. Tucows shares last traded at C$32.25, with a volume of 840 shares.

Tucows Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$334.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.42.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$117.90 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 325.23% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

