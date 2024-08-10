Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TYRA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.08. 47,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,729. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 582.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 145,346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.