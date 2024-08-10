U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 342 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.30. 13,299,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,968. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.26, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.