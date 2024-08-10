U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,810 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,374. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $108.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

