U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,040 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $295,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $353,000.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 64,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,196. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

