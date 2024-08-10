U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,217 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,473,000 after purchasing an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,403,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,276,000 after purchasing an additional 225,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.61. 11,691,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,401,600. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,176. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

