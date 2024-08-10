U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400,077 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,544,000 after purchasing an additional 331,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. 201,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,364. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

