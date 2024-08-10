U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,708.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 111,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $104.70. 2,779,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,628. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average of $112.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

