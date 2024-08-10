U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,897. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 2,467,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,559. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $83.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.27.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

