U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.08. 2,787,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,935. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.27. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.