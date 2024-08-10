U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,788. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

