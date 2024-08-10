U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,707,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Generac by 432.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 831.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,956,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $144.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,303. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.88. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Get Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.