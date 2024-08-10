U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 551,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,877,000 after buying an additional 145,359 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.19. 3,835,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

