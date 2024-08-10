U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 24 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,124.41. 208,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,448. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,050.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,056.20. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.