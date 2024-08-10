U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

TQQQ stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. 62,796,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,169,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $85.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

