U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 94,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,168. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

