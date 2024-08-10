U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Argus decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,906. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.