U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 6.99% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILDR. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 105,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILDR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,577. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

