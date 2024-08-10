U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 40,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $596.18. 963,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,510. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

