U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,203 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,966,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,787,221. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

