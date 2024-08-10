U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $211.78. 3,454,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,470. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

