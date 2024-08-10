UBS Group Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $43.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

AZEK has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE AZEK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

