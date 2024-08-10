UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. UGI updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70 to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

UGI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,381. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -365.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

