Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Issues Earnings Results

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,903. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

